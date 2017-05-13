Jersey Mike’s to open location on south edge of Newark

Jersey Mike’s Subs will open on the south edge of Newark on May 17.

Franchise owner Brad Moulywill hold a free sub fundraiser from May 17 to Sunday, May 21 to support Autism Delaware.

The restaurant, at1107 South College Avenue,is circulating 7,500 coupons throughout the community offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to Autism Delaware. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“I look forward to continuing to bring the authentic Jersey Mike’s sub sandwiches to the Newark community,” said Mouly. “During our grand opening fundraiser, we will be partnering with Autism Delaware which is an important institution that supports deserving families. One in 68 families are affected by autism, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to an organization that does so many great things for those involved.”

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $25 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 1.5 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

In March, franchisees throughout the nation will celebrate the 7th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving. This year, the company’s 7th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised more than $5.5 million for nearly 150 charities throughout the country.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 1,500 restaurants open and under development nationwide. In 2016, for the third year in a row, the company was named the #1 fastest growing chain in the Nation’s Restaurant News Top 100.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

The restaurant is a short distance from a Interstate 95, a location that will attract travelers. The location will face stiff competition that includes local favorites like Malin’s Market.

For more information, visitwww.jerseymikes.com.