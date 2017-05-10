Tourism Office releases travel guide

The Delaware Tourism Office released a new travel new guide on Wednesday.

“Our goal since the roll out of the Endless Discoveries campaign has been to make people stop and say, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that’s in Delaware,’” said Linda Parkowski, Delaware tourism director. “We know the new travel guide will do that – along with TV, online and print advertising that is also new this year. The informational and inspirational content will help visitors put together better trips and take in more of what Delaware has to offer.”

Special sections include: top five things to do, full-day, regional itineraries, musts by traveler type, discovering your beach style, seasonal adventures, focuses on major activities andother areas.

The content, layout, format and info provided in the 2017 guide were based on feedback provided directly from Delaware’s target tourism audience. Survey results showed travel guide readers wanted large and inspirational photography, a magazine-sized book and more vacation ideas without advertising, according to a release.

The Delaware Tourism Office noted in the release that the guide hasbecome in increasingly popular. The most recent version of the guide was so popular a reprint became necessary. DTO first printed 150,000 copies

Between 2014 and 2017, the office distributed 328,000 guides to locations in and out of Delaware. The office ran out of copies and ordered a reprint.

Parkowski expects the new guide, which vendors on a state marketing contract helped create, to perform even better. The tourism office’s initial printing this time is 500,000.

Based on a reported from the state, tourism contributed a record $3.1 billion to the state GDP in 2015. Delaware also hit records for visitation (8.5 million visitors), tax revenue ($486 million) and jobs in the sector (42,000).

Copies of the new guide will be available for free at travel plazas and welcome centers along the I-95 corridor, airports in Philadelphia and Baltimore and consumer tradeshows. Travelers can also order a free copy at www.visitdelaware.com/travel-guide.

The Delaware Tourism Office is a division of the Delaware Economic Development Office. Itswebsite is www.visitdelaware.com.