Wine shipment legislation returns

Another bill has been introduced to allow wine shipments to and from Delaware.

Delaware has been a holdout in permitting wine shipments and is only one of only eight states to ban the practice.

Liquor retailers and wholesalers have opposed similar legislation.

However, one of the holdouts,neighboring Pennsylvania, now allows wine shipments.

House Bill 165 permits wine producers holding a valid license within Delaware or another state to obtain a license and ship wine directly to Delaware consumers so long as it is done through a common carrier with a carrier permit.

The bill sponsored by state Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark., has co-sponsors from both parties.

The bill requires that wine producers pay the taxes normally due for wines; limits the amount of wine that a direct shipper of wine can sell to a single household to 3 9-liter cases per year; and limits the total amount of wine that the direct shipper of wine can ship directly to Delaware consumers to 1,800 9-liter cases annually.HB165



This act requires the signature of a person 21 years of age or older before delivery of the wine and to receive training regarding how to deliver wine responsibly.