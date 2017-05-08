SVN – Miller opens office in Easton

SVN – Miller Commercial Real Estate opened an 19 Bay Street in Easton, MD.

The Chesapeake office is led by Managing Director Bob Greenlee, a 30-year practitioner commercial and investment real estate.

Also, Senior Advisor Garry Jakoby formerly managed the Annapolis, MD office and has transitioned his focus to the mid and upper Eastern Shore markets. He specializes in investment grade properties.

Also a resource for the office is Bob Rich, who has focused on the brokerage of land, farm, woodland and related income producing properties..

Greenlee notes, “It is our great pleasure to join SVN, a top international commercial real estate company with an exceptional technological capability and a vast array of resources that provide immediate benefit to our clients. In addition, where it matters, here on the Eastern Shore, in our local community, the SVN – Miller team is far and away the market leader. With amazing marketing talent, the strength of over two million square feet of property under management, and the collaboration with other Advisors, the Chesapeake office is able to provide the highest levels of service to our clients.”

SVN – Miller Commercial Real Estate has offices in Salisbury, MD, Bethesda, MD, Seaford, DE, Onley, VA and Easton, MD is a financial services firm specializing in commercial real estate.