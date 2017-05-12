50-state donor to kick off Summer Blood Challenge

Longtime blood donor Al Whitneywill kick offtheBlood Bank of Delmarva’s 15th Annual Summer Blood Challenge.

In 1965, Whitney donated his first pint of blood and he’s been active in blood giving ever since. He just completed his 80th donation and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

By the time he arrives at the Blood Bank’s headquarters and donor center in Newark, Al figures to be working on his 807th platelet donation.

Whitney has donated platelets in all 50 states and accomplished that feat in less than five years.

Whitney converted to platelet donations in the late 1960s and has been making his presence known in blood centers across the United States ever since, as documented on his website: www.PlateletsAcrossAmerica.com

Blood Bank of Delmarva’s Summer Blood Challenge (SBC) is a way for corporations, companies, civic organizations and the community to help save lives here at home during the summer months, when blood donation is typically lower than normal.

In 2016, 236 organizations participated, resulting in over 26,000 blood donations. This year’s SBC begins May 15th and runs through September 23rd.

For the summer of 2017, Blood Bank of Delmarva, along with partner organizations The Residences at Lighthouse Cove, TD Bank and Texas Roadhouse will offer donors the opportunity to win a Beach House Vacation along with $1,000 towards vacation essentials. There will also be random weekly winners of $50 TD Bank gift cards for some extra fun in the sun, along with a series of Saturday blood drives at various Texas Roadhouse locations across Delmarva.

For more information about the Blood Bank or to schedule a donation appointment, call 1 888 8-BLOOD-8 or visitwww.DelmarvaBlood.org.