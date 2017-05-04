3E Marketing’s 4-year run of Boost Your Business workshops concludes

Prior to founding 3EMarketing, Donna Duffy was a successful community leader and educator in the Middle East for 18 years.

Once back in the U.S., she worked in the education field for several years before becoming an entrepreneur by starting an event planning business and shortly thereafter, a tutoring company.

While working alongside other small businesses, Duffy said it became clear that many business owners felt isolated, ill-equipped and on their own.

She took it upon herself to organize and facilitate weekly discussions around her kitchen table on business development, marketing strategies, and joint venture opportunities.

As a result, in 2009, 3E Marketing Solutions, a boutique marketing agency, began serving the small business community in the Delaware area.

In a bow to the days of meeting around her kitchen table, Donna developed the Boost Your Business workshop series. For the past four years, every second Wednesday of the month, Donna and 3E Marketing Solutions have presented the complimentary monthly Boost Your Business workshop.

Donna and her team created a welcoming environment for the small business community, whether at the 12 seat board table during the first six months, the State Chamber conference room or in one of the two locations on the 10th floor at One Commerce Center.

The event has hosted guests from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the Delaware Beaches and even Maryland, with as many as 50 in attendance.

For many regulars, the BYB, (Boost Your Business), became their monthly source of inspiration, motivation and provided a “to-do list” of things to work on for the coming month.

On May May 10, after, four consecutive years, the series concluded.

While it marks the end of the service, Donna said there is more to come especially for those who wish to be part of S.A.G.E., a communitydesigned for women in business and leadership. Stay tuned, she said.