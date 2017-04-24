April 24, 2017 by

Wood shops open in Delaware City

Maisy’s Market displays Farmhouse Furniture. Top Right: Steve Redman displays raw Live Edge wood available at Slice of Wood. Bottom shows completed Slice of Wood projects featuring Living Edge wood (left) and Vintage wood (right).

Two new wood shops opened in in Delaware City during the past month.

Slice of Wood opened at at 70 Clinton Street and Maisy’s Market opened at 36 Clinton Street. Each business crafts different styles of custom wood furniture and home accessories.

Slice of Wood uses natural and raw materials whereas Maisy’s Market uses finished and polished materials.

The owners of Slice of Wood, Steve and Brooke Redmond, use their creative designs to raw a wood products. Slice of Wood focuses on “Live Edge Wood” which is the natural edge of wood under the bark after it is cut.

Maisy’s Market started as a mom and pop store that grow into something bigger.

Maisy’s Market focuses on creating finished wood products which mainly include furniture. Maisy’s Market nearly very weekend hosts a Paint Night.
