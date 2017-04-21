Winterthur After Hours event returns

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library announced the new Winterthur After Hours.

The casual series runs through November from 5:30–8:00 pm.

Tickets are “pay what you wish” and can be reserved at http://www.winterthur.org or at 302.888.4600. Beer, wine, and food can be purchased in the beer garden, which is set up on each of the evenings.

In addition to guided garden walks, the series will feature conversations with Winterthur’s Estate Historian about entertaining at Winterthur, a photography workshop, a study of garden objects loved by the du Ponts, and a look at cars driven on the property in the early- to mid-20th century.

The next Winterthur After Hours will be April 28 and will feature the band Marlboro Road performing at Port Royal Circle, where guests would have entered when entertained by H.F. du Pont. Winterthur’s Estate Historian, Jeff Groff, will talk about entertaining at Winterthur, especially during country house weekends in the 1930s. Who came? How did they get here? What did they do during their visit?

The series resumes May 26 featuring Tino and Ashley as the entertainment. The husband-and-wife indie pop duo will perform along the banks of Clenny Run.