Virtual Weigh Station to detect overweight and over-height trucks on Route 1

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and Delaware State Police opened a new Virtual Weigh Station on Route 1 near Exit 119, Smyrna.

This represents another step in the continuing efforts by the State of Delaware to monitor and electronically screen commercial motor vehicle traffic.

This system includes the following screening technologies:

Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) scale;

Overheight detector;

Vehicle overview image camera;

License Plate Reader;

USDOT Number Reader;

HAZMAT Placard Reader;

Vehicle Waveform Identifier to track the vehicle through the system; and

Dynamic message sign (DMS) to communicate with commercial vehicle drivers.

This new Virtual Weigh Station allows the Delaware State Police (DSP) to weigh and check the dimensions of all commercial motor vehicles traveling on Route 1 at highway speeds, and identifies trucks that are potentially over the regulated size and weight limits.

The VWS also screens vehicles for compliance with registration, permit and other credential requirements, and identifies their safety record by capturing vehicle license plate and USDOT numbers.

Based on the virtual screening, potential violators are directed by a dynamic message sign to exit SR 1 at Exit 119 and proceed to the Blackbird Weigh Station for additional screening and assessment by State Police. Vehicles with no identified size, weight, credential or safety violations are cleared through the VWS screening system and allowed to remain on SR 1, bypassing the weigh station.

This site addresses a gap in commercial motor vehicle screening stemming from the completion SR 1 between Dover and Wilmington, DE in 2003, which allows a majority of northbound trucks traveling through the State of Delaware to bypass the existing Blackbird Weigh Station on US 13.