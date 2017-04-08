Vaccine maker pays nearly $20 million for overcharging Veterans Administration

Sanofi-Pasteur has agreed to pay $19,868,194 to resolve claims that it incorrectly calculated drug prices and thereby overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for drugs under two contracts between 2002 and 2011.

the Department of Justice announced the settlement. Sanofi Pasteur, headquartered in Swiftwater, PA is the vaccines division of Sanofi-Aventis.

Under the Veterans Health Care Act, 38 U.S.C. 8126, drug manufacturers may not charge the VA more than a maximum amount, known as the Federal Ceiling Price (FCP), for covered drugs.

Sanofi Pasteur disclosed to the VA that it had incorrectly calculated the FCP for certain drugs from 2007 to 2011 and overcharged the VA. The Office of Inspector General for the VA investigated the matter, and it determined that the error resulted in overcharges going back to 2002.

Advertisement

Under the settlement, in addition to paying approximately $19.8 million, Sanofi Pasteur has agreed that it will not pursue claims for reimbursement for sales where it contends its error in calculating the FCP resulted in a lower price to the VA.

This settlement was the result of a coordinated effort by the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch and the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Veterans Affairs. No lawsuit was filed in this matter and there has been no determination of liability.