Transperfect legal wrangling continues

The legal wrangling continues in the increasingly contentious case over the sale of New York City-based Transperfect.

According to Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware lawyers for Elizabeth Elting have filed a motion calling for Shirley Shawe to be sanctioned for seeking a hearing on what has been described as a 51 percent solution to the impasse.

The actions by Elting’s lawyers came in response to Chancellor Andre Bouchard scheduling a hearing on Shawe’s request. Bouchard has ordered a receiver to engineer the sale of translation services company.

Elting and Phil Shawe co-founded the company with Shawe’s mother Shirley given a 1 percent share of the business. Shirley Shawe has offered to turn over her share to Shawe for the purpose of giving her control of the board and the company.

Elting appears to be insisting that the Chancery Court-ordered sale process for the company continue to move forward.

A statement attributed to Shirley Shawe is as follows: “All I have tried to do in this case is offer reasonable solutions that allow Transperfect, after 26 straight profitable quarters to continue to exist. This solution was not an easy one, but it was the best of a lot of bad options and would protect 4,000 jobs and families. Instead of working on a solution, the Elting side is focused on intimating a 76-year-old woman who is trying to do what’s right.”

Shirley Shawe continued, “It’s a shame how off base this case has gone, but it will not stop me in my effort to save this company and save jobs, and if the court is an honest medium dedicated to maximizing valuation and ending deadlock, it will see that my plan is the best option to move this forward.”

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, a group, said to be representing employees is seeking legislation calling for a three-year cooling off period before any sale is imposed.

Citizens claim the state’s reputation as a corporate legal center is endangered by Bouchard’s ruling. Opponents of the legislation agree, but argue that legislative interference would have the same effect.

Both sides have acknowledged that the company is profitable. However, Transperfect has not made any major acquisitions since the dispute led to the former couple seeking a sale or buyout of the remaining 50 percent interest in the company.