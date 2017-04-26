State Trooper slain outside Bear Wawa

(WHYY Newsworks)

A Delaware State Police trooper has died after being shot following an altercation with two men outside a Wawa on Pulaski Highway in Bear.

State Police Superintendent Col.Nathaniel McQueen made that announcement at Christiana Hospital just before 5 p.m. ” This is a sad day for our state and for the Delaware State Police family,” McQueen said. “We ask that you keep the trooper’s family and the members of the Delaware State Police family in your thoughts and prayers.

“The trooper’s identity has not yet been released.

Gov. John Carney was at the hospital, but didn’t speak at the press conference. He did issue a statement:“One of our sworn Troopers has lost his life performing a duty on behalf of the people of Delaware,” Carney said. “My heart is with the officer’s family and the officers who have served beside him. Delaware’s law enforcement officers go to work every day knowing they put their lives on the line to protect ours. We are incredibly indebted to their bravery and service.”

Police said one suspect was arrested on scene by responding officers. The second suspect fled on foot and is now barricaded inside a home in the 500 block of St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farm development in Middletown. That’s about 15 miles away from the shooting scene in Bear. McQueen said as of 5 p.m., that second suspect was still firing shots at officers.

