Sallie Mae honored for diversity of its board

Sallie Mae announced it has been named a Winning “W” Company for the third consecutive year by 2020 Women on Boards for the diversity of its board of directors. Four of Sallie Mae’s 13-member board are women.

Sallie Mae has earned this recognition every year since 2014, when the company became a consumer banking business focused on providing private student loans and other products.

The “W” designation is the highest awarded by 2020 Women on Boards, a national campaign working to increase the percentage of women who serve on company boards to 20 percent or more by the year 2020. Of the 1,745 boards the organization evaluated in 2016, only 704 — 40 percent — achieved Winning Company status.