Rosenfeld’s to open delicatessen next week in Rehoboth

Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen will open its doors on Wednesday in Rehoboth Beach.

The business will occupy new space off Route 1 at a newly constructed shopping center.

The restaurant will initially operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from May 4th on will operate between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Rosenfeld’s offers a full menu of New York-style Jewish deli offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner that include stuffed pastrami, turkey and brisket sandwiches as well as Matzo Ball soup, stuffed cabbage and chopped liver.

The restaurant was the second for Warren Rosenfeld, who opened the first location in Ocean City, Md. in 2013. Rosenfeld’s also has a food truck that has been a frequent visitor to the Rehoboth area.

Rosenfeld’s marks a continuing trend by Ocean City restaurants to add locations to the north. Rehoboth Beach is an attractive market, due to a growing year-round population and successful efforts to extend the tourist season.

It will be the first full Jewish delicatessen to operate in Delaware in many years Wilmington-area residents now travel to Philadelphia for such fare.

New York City delis have become rarer, due in part to changing tastes and soaring rents in the city.