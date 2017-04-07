Report: Barclaycard moving 200 jobs out of state

Barclaycard is moving 200 jobs out of state and will close its Ogletown siteDelaware Online reported.

The U.S. credit card unit of the British-based bank operates the site at the Iron Hill Corporate Center, the former MBNA complex.

According to the report , 100 employees will move to the company’s headquarters on the Wilmington Riverfront.

Officials of the bank could not be immediately reached for comment. The company reportedly employs about 1,000 in Delaware.

Barclaycard has been the number four in the list of the biggest financial services companies in the state in terms of employment trailing JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Capital One.

Earlier, Barclaycard’s U.S. chief announced plans to retire and focus on civil liberties issues.

The credit card business is said to be the most profitable for the company, which has undergone worldwide job cuts and restructuring efforts.