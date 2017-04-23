Rehoboth Beach Police seek counterfeiting suspects

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is seeking suspects after a recent string of counterfeit cases along the Rehoboth Avenue corridor.

On the evening April 22nd, 2017, officers were called to multiple retail stores located in the first two blocks of Rehoboth Avenue. Retailers discoveredcounterfeit $50 bills.

It was reported to investigating officers that three suspects, two black females and one black male, were responsible for the counterfeit crimes. See photos in this post.