Rehoboth Beach Police seek counterfeiting suspects

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is seeking suspects after a recent string of counterfeit cases along the Rehoboth Avenue corridor.

On the evening April 22nd, 2017, officers were called to multiple retail stores located in the first two blocks of Rehoboth Avenue. Retailers discoveredcounterfeit $50 bills.

It was reported to investigating officers that three suspects, two black females and one black male, were responsible for the counterfeit crimes. See photos in this post.

Rehoboth Beach Police are asking local businesses to be aware of these recent counterfeit incidents and to prevent fraud by checking all large bills with a counterfeit detector pen.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects pictured is asked to please contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391 or send a private message.

Anyone having contact with the suspects is asked to immediately call 911.

