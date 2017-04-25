Real estate attorney Barrist joins Potter Anderson

Potter Anderson & Corroon,Wilmington, announced that Joy A. Barrist, a real estate and finance attorney with more than 15 years’ experience, has joined the firm as a partner.

Barrist offers commercial real estate law services involving the finance, acquisition, sale, lease and development of complex multimillion-dollar real estate projects throughout Delaware, around the country and internationally.

She regularly represents banks and lending institutions, private equity firms, investors, developers, owners, landlords, and tenants. The current edition of Chambers USAincludes her among listed Delaware real estate practitioners, noting that sources “single her out for her responsiveness, efficiency and the thoroughness of her approach.”

Barrist regularly represents both lenders and borrowers in various types of commercial real estate finance transactions, including acquisition, development and construction lending. Her experience also includes CMBS, mezzanine and syndicated loan transactions. She handles finance and other real estate matters for all asset classes, including multifamily, hospitality, office, retail, industrial, mixed-use and medical properties. In addition to real estate finance, her experience extends to asset-based finance and other complex commercial loan facilities.

Advertisement

Michael B. Tumas, chair of Potter Anderson, commented, “Joy is a great addition to Potter Anderson, and we’re pleased to welcome her to the firm. Her practice complements and enhances what we are best known for: advising corporations and other entities on Delaware law and complex legal and business issues.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve my national and regional clients from one of the leading firms in Delaware,” said Barrist. “I’ve always known Potter Anderson’s first-rate reputation, and as I’ve learned more about the firm, its partners and its resources, I am confident it offers an excellent platform for my practice and my clients.”

Barrist was with Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, LLP