Philadelphia Convention CEO makes case for mentoring at Great Dames event

The CEO of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau told members of Great Dames that women managers need to seek out mentors throughout their careers.

Wilmington native Julie Coker Graham has headed the bureau through a busy period that has included the visit by Pope Francis, the Democratic National Convention and this week the NFL draft.

She made her remarks at the group’s Powerful Conversations series at Harry’s Savoy Grill, north Wilmington.

Coker Graham built a two-decade career with hotel chain Hyatt that involved frequent transfers and earning a general manager’s post by the time she was 30.

After a career that involved missing many holidays to supervise dinners and other events, she sought advice from people she trusted when deciding whether to join the convention and visitors industry.

At the same time, Coker Graham says she does not forget her roots and makes a point of talking with front-line people in the hospitality industry when at meetings and other events.

Andrea Taylor, the founder of Woman’s Encore, LLC, Philadelphia, says the relationship with a mentor has to be a two-way street with both people getting something out of the relationship. Woman’s Encore is a coaching practice.

Taylor says the relationship also involves “showing up,” meeting regularly and building trust. And while friends sometimes “hit it off” immediately, it can take months to build up a relationship with a mentor that allows a high level of trust.

One question that came up was the difference between a mentor and a coach.

Taylor, who does personal coaching, said the process involves an individual who needs to work on a plan or some other aspect of a career. For the coach, that can involve holding the student’s “feet to the fire.”

Mentoring is less structured, but requires a strong commitment, Taylor emphasized.

“We have to be realistic about the time,” says Coker Graham, who has referred potential mentoring candidates to someone who might be a better fit. There is also the question

There is also the question of mentoring and an individual who may be seeking a position with an organization. “That’s a different conversation,” Coker Graham says.

The rewards from mentoring can be great. Coker Graham told the story of working with a woman who had been released from prison and was looking at career options. The convention bureau director was pleased to report that the woman has done well and recently bought a home.

On a related note, Great Dames announced the launch of a peer-to-peer advisory groups that can provide mentoring.

The session ended with a “speed mentoring” session that involved a one-one conversation with participants switching roles as mentors and mentees.

The last of the spring Powerful Conversations series will be held on May 15.

