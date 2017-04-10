;

A Peruvian restaurant located near Newark is moving to Bear.

Four-year-old Peruchos closed its location on Capitol Trail at the end of last month and announced it would occupy the former Grotto Pizza location at 1200 Pulaski Highway. No opening date was announced.

The new location is in the busy area near Governor’s Square. However, Grotto ended up closing the restaurant in 2015, citing the opening of its restaurant in Middletown.

Advertisement

However, Grotto ended up closing the restaurant in 2015, citing the opening of its restaurant in Middletown.

Perucho’s Capitol Trail location was near the Chicken House, a Peruvian restaurant that also specialized in the unique form of spiced rotisserie chicken.

According to a Facebook Post from Perucho’s, “Now, we know that this is a big move, and it might be just out of reach for some of our customers but we highly encourage all of our supporters to come on down when we move. We will have much more room for families and a bigger staff to accommodate for all of our old and new customers. With this new location, we would also be able to try a new fast casual restaurant concept that will have all our chicken meals right in front of you for your choosing! This will allow for food to come out faster and for us to be completely transparent with our customers.”

Capitol Trail rival Chicken House has a larger location and offers a larger sit-down dining area as well as alcoholic beverages that include the Pisco Sour, the Peruvian national drink.

Chicken House operated a location in north Wilmington for a time and more recently opened a restaurant in Middletown.

Both restaurants offer other Peruvian dishes. Peruvian fare has been influenced by the cuisines of China, the U.S., Italy and other nations.

One appetizer offering of Peruchos features french fries with bits of hot dog, chicken and sauces. Other offerings from Chicken House and Peruchos have stir fried rice, pasta and other ingredients.