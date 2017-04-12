Perdue’s Milford operation donates $33,691 to United Way

Associates at Perdue Farms’ operation in Milford contributed $33,690.51 to the United Way of Delaware during a recent ceremony at the facility.

The contribution included $30,627.74 in campaign pledges by associates and a $3,062.77 grant funded by the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms.

The Perdue campaign allowed associates to use a simple payroll deduction process to individually contribute to the United Way.

“Each year, we are amazed by the charitable nature of our associates as they support the community through donations to United Way of Delaware,” said Dean Walston, director of Perdue operations in Milford. “At Perdue, our associate teams reflect our company value of stewardship within the community.”

In accepting the contribution, United Way of Delaware’s Vice President for Resource Development and Strategic Partnerships John Moore said, “We are so proud of the great collaboration we have with Perdue. Working together we are positively impacting thousands of people who need help the most and together we are transforming dark todays into brighter tomorrows.”