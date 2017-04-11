Perdue’s Accomac, VA site reaches safety milestone

Associates at Perdue’s Accomac, Va., operation achieved a safety milestone on March 25 after working three million production hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable lost-time case. Counting toward the milestone began May 13, 2016.

To celebrate, the operation is having a day of celebration for associates, complete with a meal and outside activities.

Perdue has a standard, companywide safety program that encourages active employee participation and input, a release stated.

Associates take part in safety committees, which meet regularly to discuss safety issues, as well as perform safety inspections before the start of each shift. Associates have the authority to stop production or prevent start-up if any unsafe condition exists. In addition, every associate attends safety awareness training, and is encouraged to look for and report any potential hazard.