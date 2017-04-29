Opinion: An overlooked vote of confidence for Wilmington

It ishard to overstate the impact of recent moves in downtown Wilmington involving CapitalOne, the DuPont Building and yesterday’s news of a $23 million hotel on the riverfront.

$200 million of this money will go to a transformation of the DuPont building.

It adds up to a possible quarter of a billion dollar investment or theequivalent of $5 billion in acity the size of Philadelphia.

This vote of confidencehas not gotten the attention it deserves.

This was especially true in thecase of Capital One. Leasing 300,000 square feet is a big deal, especially when buildings will undergo a big makeover.

Instead, the focus seemed to be on downsizing of space, even though the current workforce will remain in place.

Engaging in boosterism is not the job of the media.However,there is a time to step back and access the impact of continued investment in the city.It is a vote of confidence that should not be marginalized.