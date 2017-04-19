Ocean City Brewing to open location in Salisbury

SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate Advisor Bill Moore has worked closely with Ocean City Brewing Co. in finding a locaiton in Salisbury, MD. to help them locate a space in the Salisbury, MD market. Ocean City Brewing Co. has signed a

Ocean City Brewing Co. signed a five-year lease at the Salisbury Promenade on Route 13 North.

The 6,500 square foot space was previously filled by The Greene Turtle, which moved to a stand-alone location in front of the Centre at Salisbury nearly three years ago. The Salisbury location for Ocean City Brewing Co., which will open in May, is the fifth location in Maryland. Joe Schneider of CBRE represented the landlord in this deal.

“This is the second Ocean City Brewing Company location that we have worked on with Bill and SVN,” stated Donna Shores, owner of OCBC. “We received the same exemplary commitment and service that helped us launch our flagship location at 56th St. & Coastal Highway in Ocean City. We are excited to bring our restaurant and craft beer brand to the Salisbury community.”