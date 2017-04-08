New Jersey man charged with stealing files containing DuPont printing technology trade secrets

A New Jersey man has been charged with stealing computer files containing trade secrets from a DuPont manufacturing facility in Parlin, NJ.

Anchi Hou, 61, East Brunswick, was arrested this morning and charged by complaint with one count of theft of trade secrets.

Prosecutors allege that in the summer and fall 2016, Hou copied and removed thousands of files containing DuPont’s proprietary information, including formulas, data, and customer information related to flexographic printing plate technology. He also allegedly took photographs in restricted areas of plant equipment and layouts used to manufacture DuPont’s products.

Afterwards, Hou announced his intention to retire from the company by the end of 2016.

At some point in 2016, he formed a business intended to provide consulting services to the manufacturing industry. Hou admitted to DuPont officials he secretly copied the files from his DuPont work computer and then uploaded those files onto a personal computer at his residence, prosecutors stated.

According to prosectors, a forensic review of Hou’s personal computer revealed that it contained more than 20,000 stolen DuPont files related to the company’s flexographic printing plate technology. Some of the stolen files include information that DuPont considers trade secrets developed by its employees over the course of the past 40 years.

The theft of trade secrets charge carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain or loss.

Acting U.S. Attorney Fitzpatrick said special agents with the FBI worked on the case.