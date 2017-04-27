New Jersey company buys downtown Wilmington heating, cooling system

New Jersey-based DCO Energy affiliate, WDK Energy Partners, LLC, announced that it is entering the Wilmington market.

DCO Energy acquired the thermal plant assets that help provide heating and cooling to commercial and government office buildings in downtown Wilmington, including 800 King Street and the New Castle County Courthouse and Justice Complex.

The assets include the central utility plant and related infrastructure. The district energy plant produces 60 mmBtu/hour of heating and 6,000 tons of cooling and can heat and cool up to three million square feet of office space.

“We are proud to announce this acquisition and look forward to providing the same level of service DCO customers have come to know over the years,” said Frank E. DiCola, DCO’s, CEO.

Advertisement

The Wilmington district energy plant assets were acquired from Pepco Energy Services, a part of Exelon, which also owns Delmarva Power.

DCO Energy currently owns district energy systems and generation assets across the United States.

In the past 17 years, the company has developed approximately 500 MW electric, 75,000 tons chilled water and 1,145 mmbtu/hour of installed capacity.