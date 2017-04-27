NC County Libraries launch 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Earlier this month, New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer visited a New Castle County Library Kirkwood branch Story Time session to announce the launch of the New Castle County Library System’s latest early childhood reading initiative1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

The program provides resources and guidance to parents and caretakers of children from birth to 5 years of age, along with fun incentives that support children and their families.

“Reading to children every day is vitally important to their future of our country,” Meyer said. “Through the new1,000 Books BeforeKindergartenprogram, we build upon the New Castle library system’s commitment to have every child read every day.”

Research demonstrates that reading to children helps build language, literacy and social skills and helps prepare children for school:

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, which leverages resources and materials from a national program developed by the1000 Books Foundation,expands on the New Castle County Library System’s longstanding Story Time program which provides reading and socialization activities for children from birth through three years of age.

These resources include recommended reading lists, tracking logs, and a Smartphone app to help families record their progress through the program.

Parents and caretakers canvisit their local New Castle County library branch or visitnccde.org/librariesto learn more.