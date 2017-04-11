M&T Bank to sponsor field at newly opened DE Turf Sports Complex



M&T Bank announced a sponsorship with DE Turf Sports Complex, a 12-field multipurpose facility near Dover.

M&T has signed on for a three-year sponsorship to name Field 2 as M&T Bank Field, the northwestern most field facing Route 1.

M&T held a ceremony marketing the venture with DE Turf this week in a special event that featured a group of student-athletes from Delaware State University’s women’s soccer and lacrosse teams and marching band

The field will host its first tournament the weekend of April 15.

“M&T Bank has been instrumental in the development of DE Turf and they have been a true partner in every sense of the word,” said DE Turf’s Executive Director Chris Giacomucci. “We’re excited to grow our relationship with M&T and establish DE Turf as a premier multi-purpose sports venue.”

In June of last year M&T was the underwriter for a $20.7 million tax-free bond issue for the construction and development of DE Turf. The bond issue allowed DE Turf to take advantage of historically low interest rates by locking in long-term fixed rate financing over a 30-year term.

“DE Turf will provide recreational opportunities that enhance the quality of life and bring an estimated $18 million in economic activity as well as jobs to the region,” said M&T Bank Delaware Regional President Nick Lambrow. “As a community-focused bank, M&T seeks opportunities to strengthen communities, and we believe DE Turf will do just that.”