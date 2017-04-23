M&T Bank donates $75,000 for Beebe expansion

Nick Lambrow, regional president of M & T Bank, presented a $75,000 expansion campaign gift to Tommy Cooper, board chairman of the Beebe Medical Foundation

Cooper said, “I am honored on behalf of the Beebe Medical Foundation to accept this most generous and appreciated gift. M & T Bank, through its charitable foundation, has always been very supportive of Beebe fund raising events and campaigns. Our relationship with Nick, his staff, and M & T Bank, is highly valued by us.”

Beebe Medical Foundation was established in 1989 with the sole mission to raise philanthropic support for Beebe Healthcare. The Foundation is located at 902 Savannah Road, Lewes, DE 19958. To learn more about how you can give, please contact the Beebe Medical Foundation at (302) 644-2900 or visit us online at https://www.beebemedicalfoundation.org.