Memorial Fund formed in honor of Corporal Ballard

A memorial fund has been established in memory of Delaware State Police Corporal Stephen Ballard.Ballard, age 32, an eight-year veteran leaves behind his wife

Ballard died of gunshotwounds in the line of duty during an incident at a Wawa station in Bear. Ballard, 32, an eight-year veteran leaves behind his wife and five-year-old daughter.

A memorial fund has been established at the Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union in the name of Corporal Ballard and all proceeds will be given to his family. Checks can be made out to the DSTA- Stephen Ballard Memorial Fund, PO Box 168, Cheswold, DE 19936.

The fund is only official memorial fund dedicated in the name of Ballard. Other funds purporting to support the families of fallen officers often surface.

For any questions please contact the Delaware State Troopers Association at 302-736-9958.