Newark man arrested in connection with pizza shop burglary

An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary and a pizza store last month.

On March 13, Newark Police responded to a commercial burglary at Little Ceasars Pizza, located at 240 E. Delaware Avenue.

Employees reported that cash was missing with nosigns of forced entry.A review of surveillance footage determined that the suspect entered through the front door at approximately

A review of surveillance footage determined that the suspect entered through the front door. The suspect’s face was covered.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division reviewed area surveillance cameras and located the vehicle, which was eventually linked to an ex-employee, Shaheim Parker.

On April 11, detectives executed a search warrant at an address associated with Parker and recovered several items of evidence tying him to the burglary. Parker was subsequently arrested and video arraigned in front of Justice of the Peace Court 2. He was then released on $6,000 unsecured bond.

