Iron Hill to mark opening day with Phillies hot dogs, brew

Today, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurantwill celebrate the Phillies’Home Openerwith the release ofPhightin’ Phils Pilsand a special menu of Phillies-inspired hot dogs for watching the ballgame.

Dogs will be served with house-cooked potato chips – or guests can chooseThe Double Playand pair a dog of their choice with a pint of pilsner. Featured dogs,all beef and quarter pound, will include:

Advertisement The Philly Phanatic Dogwith mashed avocado, salsa verde and crema

Harry the K-Dog, with ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and Ore House IPA mustard

The Schmitty 548 Dog, with Vienna Red Lager cheese sauce, tri-colored peppers and onions and cherry pepper relish

The Bull Luzinski Dog, with beer-braised pulled pork, sweet mustard sauce, and coleslaw

The Krukker, with beef chili, Vienna Red Lager cheese sauce, and pickled jalapeños

The Maikel Franko, with Applewood-smoked bacon, Voodoo barbecue sauce and crispy onion strings

The Charlie Hustle Dog, with beer-bacon kraut, grilled onion relish and Ore House IPA mustard

Phightin’ Phils Pilsis a German-style pilsner that is released annually to celebrate the start of the Phillies’ season. This year, the Phillies will host division rivals the Washington Nationals at 3:05 p.m. today.