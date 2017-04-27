Iron Hill brings back 31 days of burgers

Beginning on Monday, May 1st, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant will kick off their annual Burger Month celebration, featuring a different premium burger for 31 days in honor of National Hamburger Month from Monday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 31 at all 12 Iron Hill locations.

All specialty burgers, available for lunch and dinner, will be priced at $14.50, and Iron Hill’s brewers suggest pairing one of their hand-crafted ales with each from-scratch burger.

In May 2012 Iron Hill Director of Culinary Operations Kevin Davies conceived the idea for Burger Month while enjoying a juicy burger and cold beer on the riverfront patio at Iron Hill Wilmington.

The restaurant has celebrated the national holiday ever since by adding new twists and fresh ingredients on classic burger combinations.

Iron Hill will serve the following burgers during Burger Month, with the following suggested beer pairings:

May 1 – Frickle Burger with fried bread-and-butter pickles, bacon, cheddar, 1,000 island dressing, lettuce and tomato, paired with White Iron Wit

May 2 – Three Little Pigs Burger with tomato-bacon jam, Applewood smoked bacon, bacon aioli and smoked gouda, paired with Pig Iron Porter

May 3 – Asian Elvis Burger with spicy peanut sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, pickled vegetables, cucumber and sriracha mayo, paired with Light Lager

May 4 – Kiss the Cook Burger with sweet roasted garlic spread, mushrooms, spinach, gorgonzola and bacon, paired with Pig Iron Porter

May 5 – El Fuego Hamburguesa with fried jalapeños, pepper jack, pico de gallo and habanero aioli, paired with Ore House IPA

May 6 – Kentucky Derby Burger with applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, tomato and bourbon-barbeque glaze, paired with Vienna Lager

May 7 – Hangover Burger with fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, sriracha aioli and crispy onion strings, paired with Ore House IPA

May 8 – Alpine Burger with fried onion rings, bacon, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce, paired with Pig Iron Porter

May 9 – Rhythm and Blues Burger with blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, 1,000 island dressing and arugula, paired with Vienna Red Lager

May 10 – El Caballero Burger with pickled jalapeños, bacon, red onion jam, chipotle 1,000 island dressing and smoked gouda, paired with Ore House IPA

May 11 – The Big Cheeseowski balsamic onions, chipotle ketchup, lettuce tomato, white sharp cheddar and provolone, paired with Pig Iron Porter

May 12 – Smokestack Lightning Burger with applewood smoked bacon, smoked gouda, barbecue onions, lettuce and tomato, paired with Mahalo, Apollo!

May 13 – Louisiana Voodoo Burger with grilled Andouille sausage, tri-colored peppers and onions, smoked gouda and spicy voodoo barbecue sauce, paired with Vienna Red Lager

May 14 – Mama’s Brunch Burger with sunny side-up egg, garlic and herb cream cheese, prosciutto and exotic mushroom relish, paired with White Iron Wit

May 15 – Ode to Jerry Garcia Burger with ‘shrooms, Monterey jack, caramelized onions and roasted garlic aioli, paired with Ore House IPA

May 16 – Sweet Caroline Burger with Vienna Red Lager-braised pulled pork, mustard sauce, griddled sweet onions and coleslaw, paired with Vienna Red Lager

May 17 – Steakhouse Burger with smoky bacon-onion marmalade, mushrooms, Swiss and creamy steak sauce, paired with Pig Iron Porter

May 18 – Black Forest Burger with roasted exotic mushrooms, Swiss and horseradish sauce, paired with Light Lager

May 19 – The Big Haas (at right) with mashed avocado, Monterey Jack, sriracha aioli, grilled red onions and ale-pickled peppers, paired with Mahalo, Apollo!

May 20 – Armed Forces Tribute Burger with bacon, American cheese, onion rings, bread-and-butter pickles and barbecue sauce, paired with Light Lager

May 21 – Upscale Diner Burger with sunny side-up egg, Swiss, herb-roasted exotic mushrooms, bacon and black pepper-shallot aioli, paired with Mahalo, Apollo!

May 22 – Chicago Beef Burger with spicy giardiniera, sweet roasted peppers, garlic aioli and provolone, paired with Light Lager

May 23 – Tombstone Burger with a fried onion stack, smoked bacon, cheddar and barbecue sauce, paired with Ore House IPA

May 24 – The Brewben Burger with Vienna Red Lager-bacon kraut, gruyere, 1,000 island dressing and crispy fried onion strings, paired with Pig Iron Porter

May 25 – The Big Barn Burger with Vienna Red Lager-braised pulled pork, sunny side-up egg, applewood smoked bacon, shallot aioli, barbecue sauce and cheddar, paired with Vienna Red Lager

May 26 – The Belgian Burger with Brussels sprout slaw, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pommes frites and Abbey Dubbel gravy, paired with Mahalo, Apollo!

May 27 – Fire on the Mountain Burger with chili con carne, fried habanero rings, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, paired with Ore House IPA

May 28 – Good Day, Sunshine Burger with sunny side-up egg, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and maple mayo, paired with Light Lager

May 29 – Yogi’s Pic-a-nic Burger with bacon, American cheese, bread-and-butter pickles, lettuce, tomato and special sauce, served with a side of potato salad and paired with White Iron Wit

May 30 – Brewmaster’s Burger with beer-braised onions, bacon, Swiss, cheddar and roasted garlic aioli, paired with Ore House IPA

May 31 – The Drunk Monk Burger with exotic mushrooms, Abbey Dubbel-braised onions, brie, truffle mayo and arugula, paired with White Iron Wit