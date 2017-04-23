Hash browns recalled after discovery of golf ball debris

McCain Foods USA, Inc. announced it is voluntarily recalling retail, frozen hash brown products that may be contaminated with what were described as “extraneous golf ball materials.”

The recall covers Harris-Teeter stores. Delaware has two coastal Sussex County stores.

“Despite our stringent supply standards may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product. Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth,” a release from the company stated.

No further details were released on the source of the errant golf balls.

Advertisement

The impacted products include the following: Roundy’s Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019) and Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020).

The products being recalled were manufactured on January 19, 2017. The production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging. Any product with a different production code date is not impacted by this recall.

There have been no reported injuries.

McCain is the world’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialtiesIn the United States, the intrnational company has eight production facilities and approximately 4,000 employees.