Goldey-Beacom students win scholarships from honors group

Four honor students from the Delaware Beta Chapter of Alpha Chi represented Goldey-Beacom College at the Alpha Chi National Convention in Louisville, KY, along with faculty sponsors Dr. William Rivers and Dr. Victoria Neagoe.

Neagoe was the recipient of the Alpha Chi 2107 Distinguished Service Award.

In addition to their presentations, several students received scholarships. Eric Johnson and Bailey Doyle tied in winning the Region VI Scholarship for the business administration category. Ashley Duke won the Region VI Scholarship for the social studies category. Ms. Duke is also an alternate winner of the Sledge and Benedict Graduate National Scholarship Competition.

Student presenters were:

Bailey Doyle The Invisible Wonder Woman

Eric Johnson Advantages & Disadvantage of Community Banks

Ashley Duke Music Matters: How Hip Hop Music Promotes Social Change

Zhengshu Zheng The Impact of Credit Unions on Real Estate Investment

Started in 1922, Alpha Chi is a national college honor society that admits students from all academic disciplines. Membership is limited to the top 10 percent of an institution’s juniors, seniors and graduate students.

Invitation to membership comes only through an institutional chapter. located in almost every state and in Puerto Rico. More than 12,000 members are inducted annually.