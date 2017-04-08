A Georgetown man faces human trafficking charges.

The Human Trafficking Task Force comprised of the Delaware State Police, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and theDelaware Department of Justice were part of the investigation and arrest.

OnThursday Jorge Arciniega, 55, of Georgetown was arrested after alengthy investigation into an alleged prostitution operation being conducted out of a mobile home located at 36 Garden Circle in the County Seat Mobile Home Park.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant on the residence after observing numerous vehiclesandmenfrequenting the home for a short period.

When detectives and investigators entered the house, Arcinieja attempted to flee from he rear door but was taken into custody without further incident.

A 25-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic, was located in a bedroom along with various items used in the commercial sex trade.

It determined that the female victim was transported to the Garden Circle location from outside of Delaware andwas confined to a bedroom.

Arciniejawas arraigned and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $250,000 cash bond.

Temporary lodging was established for the female victim by the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit.

Further details were not disclosed to protect the integrity of the operation, according to troopers.

Investigators are attempting to identify additional individuals involved in the operation. Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Rowley at 302-752-3801. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”