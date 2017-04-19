April 19, 2017 by

Gaming enforcement issues warning about lottery postcard scam

The Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement is warning the public about a mail   scam that mentions the Delaware Lottery.

A postcard comes from  International Lottery Analytics and  encourages  individuals to send money to an address in New York City on the promise of winning a prize.

The postcard is a  scam and is not authorized by the Delaware State Lottery.  

Such schemes are commonplace online but are less common in  postcards, in part because of enforcement activities by postal inspectors. 

For more information, call the Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement at (302) 526-5855.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
Advertisement

About the Author

Special to Delaware Business Now

Posts labeled Special to Delaware Business Now are typically submitted items that are updated and sometimes rewritten in news style. Background information is sometimes added.

Visit Website

Comments are closed.