Gaming enforcement issues warning about lottery postcard scam

The Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement is warning the public about a mail scam that mentions the Delaware Lottery.

A postcard comes from International Lottery Analytics and encourages individuals to send money to an address in New York City on the promise of winning a prize.

The postcard is a scam and is not authorized by the Delaware State Lottery.

Such schemes are commonplace online but are less common in postcards, in part because of enforcement activities by postal inspectors.

For more information, call the Delaware Division of Gaming Enforcement at (302) 526-5855.