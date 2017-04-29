Former Sojourners Place chief pleads guilty to theft of more than $100,000

Eric Harris, the former Executive Director of Sojourners’ Place in Wilmington entered a guilty plea in Superior Court.

Harris was accused of stealing from the Wilmington-based organization that provides help and shelter to the homeless on the way to self-sufficiency. He had been charged and pled guilty to the thef of more than $100,000.

According to a Delaware Justice Department release that beginning in fall2013, the 51-year-old Harris began stealing donation checks sent to Sojourners Place

.Harris would then deposit these donation checks into a bank account he had set up in the charity’s name without its authorization, withdrawing those funds as cash or charging the account for personal expenses.

The crime was discovered by the charity when Harris intercepted a series of grant checks that hadbeen anticipated.

Harris faces a minimum mandatory two years in prison when sentenced in Superior Court in June.

Deputy Attorney General Stephen McDonald of the DOJConsumer Protection Unit prosecuted the case.