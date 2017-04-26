Former Rehoboth resident indicted in connection with Ponzi scheme

The Delaware Department of Justice Investor Protection Unit has obtained an indictment against Matthew A. Krimm, 35, of Abington, MD for running an alleged Ponzi scheme under the guise of mortgage originations.

The 25-count indictment includes charges of Racketeering and Securities Fraud. A Sussex County Grand Jury indicted Krimm, formerly of Rehoboth Beach, following a year-long investigation.

The indictment charges Krimm with soliciting and selling investments in his company that purportedly owned and operated a mortgage origination business. The indictment alleges that

The indictment alleges that Krimm’s companies did not engage in any mortgage origination business. Instead, it is alleged that Krimm was running a Ponzi scheme, which repaid early investors with funds from later investors.

Eventually such schemes run out of gas whenlater investors do not receive funds.

In addition to Racketeering, the indictment charges Krimm with eight counts of Felony Theft, eight counts of Securities Fraud, and eight counts of Selling Unregistered Securities.

Delaware law prohibits misrepresentations in the sale of securities and requires that securities for sale in Delaware be registered with the state. Also, the federal Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit against Krimm, alleging civil violations of the federal anti-fraud and securities registration laws.

The state Department of Justice, through its Investor Protection Unit, enforces the Delaware Securities Act, which regulates the sale of investment products and the activities of investment professionals in Delaware.

The unit investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and other violations of the securities act. Delaware investors are encouraged to report suspected incidents of investment crime and fraud by calling the Attorney General’s Investor Hotline at (302) 577-8424.