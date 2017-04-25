Faucher named chief economist at PNC Financial

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., announced thatAugustine (Gus) Faucher is now chief economist effective immediately.

Faucher succeedsStuart G. Hoffman, who is retiring and moving to a new PNC role as senior economic advisor after 37 years at PNC.

Hoffman and Faucher came to Delaware for an annual economic update for PNC customers and offered update’s on the state economy.

Advertisement

“We are grateful for Stu’s tremendous leadership and service at PNC that has positively positioned PNC with employees and customers, as well as business, civic and community leaders,”William S. Demchak, PNC CEO. “We look forward to Gus’ leadership and insight that will help the company and our customers to navigate through the economic cycles moving forward.”

Faucher joined PNC in 2011 and most recently served as deputy chief economist. Faucher will lead the Economics team and report toGagan Singh, chief investment officer of PNC Bank,N.A.

Hewill be responsible for PNC’s National Economic Outlook, Economic Releases, Market Expectations Survey, and Economic Outlook Survey of Small Business Owners reports.

Faucher will continue to present on the economic outlook to PNC clients as well as business and civic groups, and share his insight with national media outlets. Before PNC, Faucher’s professional experience included Moody’s Analytics (formerly Economy.com) and the U.S. Treasury Department.

Hoffman will become a senior economic advisor and continue to report toGagan Singh. He will work with PNC clients to provide expert analysis and forecasts for national, regional and global economic and financial trends.

Hoffman, who has been PNC’s chief economist since 1991, is recognized as one of the most accurate economic and interest rate forecasters in the prestigiousWall Street Journal economic survey covering the 1988 to 2016 period.

Hoffman joined PNC in 1980 after a six-year tenure with the Federal Reserve Bank ofAtlanta. He became vice

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. offers retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visitwww.pnc.com.