Ellis of Patterson-Woods named agent for auction of 919 N. Market

Patterson-Woods Commercial Properties/CORFAC International is pleased to announce that Greg Ellis has been appointed as the exclusive agent for the auction of a 71,852 square foot office building located at 913 N Market Street in Wilmington on behalf of Sky Management Services, LLC.

The property is a 12-story, class B, Central Business District office building with flexible space options available. Posible uses include residential or a boutique hotel conversio.

It is convenient to several restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.

The building will be sold via auction through Ten-X.com, an online marketplace for commercial and residential building sales. The auction starts May 8 and ends May 10, with a starting bid of $300,000 Further information is available at .http://www.10x.com/c-913northmarket

Patterson-Woods Commercial Properties/CORFAC International is a commercial real estate services firm specializing in the Mid-Atlantic commercial property markets.

Patterson-Woods Commercial Properties is a second generation company. For more information on Patterson-Woods/CORFAC International, contact the company’s Wilmington headquarters at 302-622-3500 or visitwww.pattersonwoods.com