DuPont posts sharply higher earnings in first quarter

. Volume increased in almost all segments, led by Performance Materials, Electronics & Communications and Agriculture. Agriculture sales were positively impacted by the change in timing of seed deliveries which benefitted first quarter sales by approximately $140 million. This timing aided sales by 2 percent in the quarter.

“Our team delivered strong operational performance in the first quarter, growing operating EPS by 30 percent,” said Ed Breen, CEO. “The strength of our new product introductions and increased demand in key markets together resulted in top-line increases in almost every business. We also made significant progress on key milestones in the merger with Dow, including receipt of conditional approval from the European Commission and an agreement with FMC to divest certain crop protection assets and acquire substantially all of its Health & Nutrition segment. We continue to expect to close the merger in August of this year and quickly begin working on the 500-plus projects already identified to deliver the targeted $3 billion in cost synergies.”

The following is a summary of business results for each of the company’s reportable segments comparing first quarter with the prior year unless otherwise noted.