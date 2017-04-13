DSU professor publishes book on product design

Dr. Carlos M. Rodriquez, associate professor of business administration, has published a new book that sheds light on product design and innovation techniques and applications that can be applied outside of the traditional marketing management context.

Rodriguez has written Product Design and Innovation – Analytics for Decision Making, a resource that guides readers through the entire design process and the methodologies applied in industry.

Beginning with concepts and ideas, he provides the analytical and quantitative skills needed to see a project through to launch—while minimizing future commercial risks, a DSU release stated.

Techniques discussed include the Kano methodology and concept development, functional analysis and systems technique (FAST), quality function deployment (QFD), Taguchi robust design, emotional design, Kansei methodology, and prototyping.

A 13-year DSU faculty member, Rodriguez is the director of the Center for the Study of Innovation Management. The center is designed to help address innovation capabilities demands from the manufacturing and service industry, economic development offices, regional technology clusters, state officials, and other Delaware-based stakeholders.