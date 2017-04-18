April 18, 2017 by

Downtown Wilmington Farmers Market gets under way in early May

Farmers market

Photo courtesy of Downtown Visions, Wilmington.

The downtown Wilmington Farmers  Market gets under way on Wed.,  May 3.

 
Now in its 14th year,  the 2017 season of the Downtown Farmers Market at Rodney Square operates every Wednesday, rain or shine, through October 25th from 10:00 a.m.  until 2:00 p.m., except for June 21st  (Jazz Fest).
 
 The Farmers Market offers an array of local produce, plants, herbs and cut flowers, a large assortment of handmade items, including arts and crafts,  jewelry and home-baked goods.
 
 Food trucks will also be on hand including the  Kapow Food Truck, Koi On The Go and I Don’t Give A Fork.  New vendors include River Rock Kitchen and Mrs. Robino’s. Live entertainment will also be offered.
 
The market has grown each year. Much of what is sold at the market is grown by small family owned farms in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. 
