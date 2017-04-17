Dietz resigns as CEO of St. Francis Hospital; Interim president named

Saint Francis Healthcare announced that Brian E. Dietz resigned as President and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare. Dave Ricci, recently President and CEO of St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey, will be the interim President and CEO, effective immediately.

No reason was given for the resignation.

“Dave Ricci is a strong and strategic leader with proven experience and strong ties to in our region. We look forward to working with him to continue pursuing our People-Centered 2020 strategic plan.” said Benjamin Carter, Executive Vice President for Trinity Health, which owns Saint Francis Healthcare.

Before joining Saint Michael’s Medical Center, Ricci held senior executive positions at Abington Memorial Hospital, Albert Einstein Healthcare Network and the Germantown Hospital and Medical Center.

Dietz, a veteran health care executive became president of St. Francis in 2014.

Saint Francis Healthcare, a member of Trinity Health, operates Delaware’s only Catholic hospital serving Wilmington and Northern New Castle County since 1924.