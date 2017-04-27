Delmarva Power marks National Volunteer Week with a variety of efforts

Delmarva Power employees are celebrating National Volunteer Week (April 23-29) by participating in several employee-led service projects across Delaware and Maryland. These projects include building homes, riding motorcycles for special athletes and helping to beautify the street and neighborhoods.

“Being involved, building relationships and providing opportunities in the communities that we work and live in has been a Delmarva tradition for more than 100 years,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “Our employees and the organizations that we work closely with help to energize the neighborhoods, communities and initiatives that we share, embrace and value.”

Examples of Delmarva Power’s National Volunteer Week projects include:

Delaware Young Professionals-DPL Habitat for Humanity Build, Wilmington, DE – Annual event to support existing Habitat for Humanity housing in the city of Wilmington. Volunteers will remodel, build and work on housing for low income families.

Garden Landscaping & Planting-Kingswood Community Center.

Special Olympics Ride to the Tide XI, Newark, DE to Rehoboth Beach – Annual motorcycle group ride to raise funds for Special Olympians in Delaware. Nearly 1,000 riders and guests participate each year.

National Volunteer Week is an annual, nationwide celebration of people working to improve their communities through volunteer service. DPL employees are organizing community service projects for more than 600 employees, family members and friends to participate in throughout April.

In addition to Delmarva Power, National Volunteer Week will include employee-led service projects from across the Exelon family of companies including: ComEd in Illinois, Constellation and BGE in Maryland, Pepco in Washington D.C., PECO in Pennsylvania, Atlantic City Electric in New Jersey, and Exelon Generation and Exelon Business Services Company in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Texas. This year, employees across Exelon will participate in more than 125 community service projects in April.