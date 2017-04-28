Delaware State University raises fees 5%

Delaware State University Board of Trustees recently approved a 5 percent tuition and fee increase for new students for the 2017-18 academic years. The university has not raised tuition in the last two years.

The in-state and out-of-state tuition rates per semester for new undergraduate students will be $3,519 and $8,037, respectively. There are no recommended mandatory fee increases(Student Activity Fee, Technology Fee and Student Center Complex Fee). However, nursing students will be charged a new $150 fee to cover the cost of nursing lab kits.

As DSU continues to strive for access and affordability, the University is focused on keeping the tuition flat for all new students for at least four years, unless circumstances dictate otherwise, said DSU President Harry L. Williams. “This will allow students and parents to plan accordingly and focus on college degree completionin four yearsor less,” Williams said.

According to Dr. Teresa Hardee, DSU’s chief operating officer one-third of the tuition increase will be used for need-based financial aid assistance to new students.

“This should assist students inloweringtheoverall costof attendance and create more opportunity for needy students,” Dr. Hardee said. “The other two-thirds will be used to support student success initiatives and infrastructure.”

Hardee added that there will be no increase to reside in the University’s traditional residential hallsnorwill there be an increase in the meal plan rates, besides the inflationary adjustment, which is a part of the food service contract.