Dan Rich wins Taylor Education Leadership Award from State Chamber

The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and its affiliate, The Partnership, Inc., announced the John H. Taylor, Jr. Education Leadership Award honoree.

This year’s recipient is Dr. Daniel Rich, professor of Public Policy and Director of the Community Engagement Initiative at the University of Delaware.

Rich also serves as Policy Director for the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission.

This award will be presented at the Superstars in Education Reception & Awards Ceremony on Monday, May8, at 4:45 p.m. The reception will be held at Wilmington University’s Doberstein Admissions Center Auditorium.

The John H. Taylor, Jr. Education Leadership Award recognizes someone within the community who has provided sustained leadership in advancing Delaware education and who, by doing so, has also made our community a better place in which to live and work.

The Partnership, Inc. is the 501(c)3 education affiliate of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.