Community Powered Federal Credit Union now offering preferred partner program

Community Powered Federal Credit Union is now offering a Preferred Partner Program for selected businesses.

Local companies are invited to apply for the program.

According to a release, the “carefully selected group is promoted to the credit union’s membership. Also, employees and customers of the business partners have an opportunity to experience the benefits of credit union membership, including outstanding financial products and services offered by Community Powered. Only one business in each sector will be featured as preferred partners.”

“We are delighted to extend our Greater Community to partner with local businesses through the Preferred Partner Program,” says CEO Douglas Troskey. “We’re working together to create a network that will bring exceptional service to local residents of New Castle County. We look forward to working with other companies to spotlight places where residents can find superior customer satisfaction while they also invest in our local economy. “

New Castle County businesses north of the C&D Canal that are interested in becoming part of the Preferred Partner Program can get more information by calling Troskey at (302) 368-2396. More information can also be found online at: www.cpwrfcu.org/ppp.php.

First chartered in 1962 to serve the employees of the Delmarva Power & Light Company, Community Powered has expanded in the years since to offer services to all residents, employees, and businesses in New Castle County above the C&D Canal.

With a current membership of over 9,300, Community Powered has offices in Newark, New Castle, Wilmington, and Bear.

