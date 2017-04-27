City to say good bye to Leo & Jimmy’s

After 87 years in business, Leo & Jimmy’s Delicatessen will close its doors on Friday, May 5.

Leo & Jimmy’s has been a household name in Downtown Wilmington since the 1930’s, known for serving deli style sandwiches and homemade recipes, and building a loyal customer following along the way.

Customers and citizens are invited to join Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Downtown Visions Executive Director Marty Hageman at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 for a special ceremony to say thank you and goodbye to the business.

Barbara Hackett, the wife of the late owner Jimmy Hackett, announced recently that she had received an offer to sell the building in which the business in located at 728 Market Street, alongwith a property next door. Hackett said it was an offer she couldn’t pass up, which meant it was finally time to close the business.

Barbara’s husband, Jimmy Hackett, started the business with co-founder Leo Rosenbaum and together they operated stores throughout Downtown Wilmington.

Jimmy restored the entire property at 726 N. Market Street for which he received a Main Street Wilmington Façade Improvement Program grant from Downtown Visions to complete renovations of cornice work on the exterior of the building.

Jimmy also received a grant from Wilmington’s Office of Economic Development through the Upstairs Fund to help complete the project.

Jimmy Hackett was known as the “Mayor of Market Street.” Not only was he a devoted business owner but he was a key member of the Downtown Business Association, the Police Advisory Council and worked closely with the Wilmington Library and The Grand Opera House.

Mayor Purzycki said May 5 will be a sad day for the city as it says goodbye to this iconic business.

But, he said the City wishes Barbara, her family and all of those who were part of the staff, best of wishes as they move on to other ventures.