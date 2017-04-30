Christiana Care issues statement on violent video

(Christiana Care issued the following post on social media after the release of a February video that led to the firing of constables (the health care system’s law enforcement officers).

This week, The News Journal shared a video of an incident that took place at Wilmington Hospital in February. We are deeply sorry for the actions shown in the video. The behavior that occurred is not reflective of Christiana Care’s values of serving our neighbors with respect and dignity.

Violence of any kind — whether directed at patients, at staff or at each other — has no place in health care. At Christiana Care, we are committed to an environment where every person is treated fairly and compassionately. When senior leadership was made aware of this incident in early April, we conducted a thorough investigation and took swift action. As a result, those responsible were separated from the organization.