Christiana Care issues statement on violent video
(Christiana Care issued the following post on social media after the release of a February video that led to the firing of constables (the health care system’s law enforcement officers).
This week, The News Journal shared a video of an incident that took place at Wilmington Hospital in February. We are deeply sorry for the actions shown in the video. The behavior that occurred is not reflective of Christiana Care’s values of serving our neighbors with respect and dignity.
Violence of any kind — whether directed at patients, at staff or at each other — has no place in health care. At Christiana Care, we are committed to an environment where every person is treated fairly and compassionately. When senior leadership was made aware of this incident in early April, we conducted a thorough investigation and took swift action. As a result, those responsible were separated from the organization.
Our Public Safety personnel perform an important role in maintaining a safe and secure environment for our patients, visitors and staff. Safety is our priority.
If you have concerns about a public safety experience at Christiana Care, we encourage you to call Patient Relations at 302-733-1340, or use our Contact Us form: https://christianacare.org/about/contact/.
Our extraordinary people help save lives every day — there is no more important work. At Christiana Care, we are committed to serving you, our neighbors, as respectful, expert, caring partners in your health.
Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH
President and CEO
Christiana Care Health System
Doneene K. Damon, Esquire
Chair of the Board of Directors
Christiana Care Health System
